scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Animation studio claims Prabhas-starrer Adipurush poster is copy of their creation

An animation studio has accused the makers of the film Adipurush of copying their work and called the act as "blatantly ripping off'" their artwork.

An animation studio has said that Adipurush producers should mention its name as the original creator. (Photo: Mareviv, T-series/Instagram)

An animation studio, Vaanarsena, has claimed that Prabhas and Saif-Ali Khan starrer Adipurush‘s poster is a copy of their work. The studio took to Instagram and re-shared a collage of the Adipurush poster and the Lord Shiva still. “Such a shame T-Series films, should mention the original creator who developed the artwork,” their now deleted Instagram story read. 

Vivek Ram, the artist from Vaanarsena Studio, also took to LinkedIn and accused the makers of “’blatantly ripping off'” their artwork. Vivek described his waking the day following the poster release as being “very disappointing.” He wrote, “To my surprise , what i saw was a blatant rip off , of a very old piece of artwork of mine of “the legend of Ram”. My artwork had become popular and many have ripped it off in the past. something I’ve gotten used to . But to see it done on such a large scale was disheartening.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

“I don’t know, if this was the directors call, or the production company, but an artist’s work has been plagiarized. As artists , we put in a lot of time, effort, energy into the pieces we create. We put them out on social media to share our joy and creation with the world. To see another large art form, and industry just disrespectfully steal it. It is a shameful act,” he added. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...
Also read |Sushmita Sen shares first look as transgender activist Gauri Sawant from her new web series Taali: ‘Nothing makes me prouder’

The film Adipurush also features Kriti Sanon. Ever since the poster was released in Ayodhya, it has been criticised for its VFX. However, director Om Raut, responded to the criticism and said that the film is “not meant for the small screen.” Adipurush is all set to release on January 12, 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 03:24:41 pm
Next Story

‘Science is definitely fun’: ISS shares photos of astronauts having fun with a water bubble in space

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Alia Bhatt’s baby shower with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement