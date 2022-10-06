Animation studio claims Prabhas-starrer Adipurush poster is copy of their creation

An animation studio, Vaanarsena, has claimed that Prabhas and Saif-Ali Khan starrer Adipurush‘s poster is a copy of their work. The studio took to Instagram and re-shared a collage of the Adipurush poster and the Lord Shiva still. “Such a shame T-Series films, should mention the original creator who developed the artwork,” their now deleted Instagram story read.

Vivek Ram, the artist from Vaanarsena Studio, also took to LinkedIn and accused the makers of “’blatantly ripping off'” their artwork. Vivek described his waking the day following the poster release as being “very disappointing.” He wrote, “To my surprise , what i saw was a blatant rip off , of a very old piece of artwork of mine of “the legend of Ram”. My artwork had become popular and many have ripped it off in the past. something I’ve gotten used to . But to see it done on such a large scale was disheartening.”

“I don’t know, if this was the directors call, or the production company, but an artist’s work has been plagiarized. As artists , we put in a lot of time, effort, energy into the pieces we create. We put them out on social media to share our joy and creation with the world. To see another large art form, and industry just disrespectfully steal it. It is a shameful act,” he added.

The film Adipurush also features Kriti Sanon. Ever since the poster was released in Ayodhya, it has been criticised for its VFX. However, director Om Raut, responded to the criticism and said that the film is “not meant for the small screen.” Adipurush is all set to release on January 12, 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.