Animal singer Vishal Mishra buys four apartments worth Rs 22.25 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri

Singer Vishal Mishra rose to fame with his single, “Aaj Bhi” featuring Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti, and since then, there has been no looking back for the musician. In a fresh news report surrounding Vishal, and according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, he has purchased a property spread across 4,052 square feet, for Rs 22.25 crore in Mumbai’s suburban area, Andheri.

As per the documents, the four apartments bought by Vishal are located in Oberoi Sky Heights Co-operative Housing Society in Lokhandwala Complex, Oshiwara, at Andheri west. The documents state that the four apartments were purchased from four different sellers, and the transaction for these properties was registered on October 26, 2026.

The four apartments’ combined built-up area is 4,058.21 sq ft, while the total super built-up area is 5,071 sq ft.

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Vishal Mishra acquired four apartments spread across two floors from three different sellers. The biggest deal involved the purchase of two apartments, which were combined to form a duplex spanning both floors, for approximately Rs 9.30 crore. The documents further state that the combined unit has a built-up area of 1,640.63 sq ft and a super built-up area of 2,050 sq ft.

The Saiyaara singer acquired a third apartment for approximately Rs 4.27 crore. The unit has a built-up area of 880.27 sq ft and a super built-up area of 1,100 sq ft. The fourth apartment, measuring 760.25 sq ft in built-up area and 950 sq ft in super built-up area, was purchased for approximately Rs 4.67 crore, according to the documents.

The four transactions together amount to Rs 22.25 crore. The apartments were purchased along with three stilt parking spaces, with stamp duty of Rs 1.33 crore paid.

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In addition to the apartment areas, the property documents list two terraces as part of the transactions. The combined duplex unit comes with a 565 sq ft terrace, while another apartment has an attached terrace measuring 380 sq ft.

Vishal Mishra is a playback singer, music composer and songwriter known for his soulful and emotionally resonant music, particularly romantic tracks. He gained widespread recognition with “Kaise Hua” from Kabir Singh and has since delivered several popular songs, including “Pehle Bhi Main” from Animal, “Janiye”, “Manjha”, “Khoobsurat” from Stree 2 and “Naacho Naacho” from RRR.

Other singers who recently invested in real estate

As per the transactions recorded in property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, in October 2026, Salim Merchant, along with four other individuals, acquired a commercial property spread across the ground and first floors of a building in Mumbai’s Santacruz West for Rs 12.85 crore.

Earlier, in August 2026, singer Shaan, whose full name is Shantanu Mukherji, and his wife, Radhika Mukherji, purchased three apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra West from developer NVK Realty LLP for a total consideration of Rs 47.64 crore.

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In April 2026, Shreya Ghoshal, along with her parents, Shamishtha and Biswajit Ghoshal, purchased an apartment in Mumbai’s Worli for Rs 29.70 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The apartment is located in Godrej Trilogy, Worli, as per property registration records accessed through the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). It has a carpet area of 2,430.06 sq ft (225.76 sq m) and a total area of 2,750.28 sq ft (255.51 sq m). The transaction also includes three car parking spaces.