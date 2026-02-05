‘Animal Park will be a war between brothers,’ says Sandeep Reddy Vanga; Ranbir Kapoor ‘can’t wait to play this character’

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal was one of the biggest hits of recent times. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial also stirred massive debate online, with many accusing the makers of showcasing gory violence in the film and promoting toxic masculinity. Recently, both Ranbir and Sandeep shared their excitement while talking about Animal’s sequel, Animal Park, during the screening of Animal in Japan, ahead of its release on February 13.

Sharing his excitement, Ranbir admitted that Vanga was clear about what the sequel would be during the shooting of the film itself. He said, “I can’t wait to get back on set with Sandeep and play this character! Now there is another character. Because it is a continuing story, he had the story of Part 2 also very clear in his mind while filming Part 1. Its very exciting and inspiring for me as an actor. Both of us keep chatting and discussing different ideas.”