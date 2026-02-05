‘Animal Park will be a war between brothers,’ says Sandeep Reddy Vanga; Ranbir Kapoor ‘can’t wait to play this character’

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared their excitement while talking about Animal’s sequel, Animal Park, during the screening of Animal in Japan.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiFeb 5, 2026 10:34 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor Animal ParkRanbir Kapoor will start shooting for Animal Park in 2027.
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal was one of the biggest hits of recent times. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial also stirred massive debate online, with many accusing the makers of showcasing gory violence in the film and promoting toxic masculinity. Recently, both Ranbir and Sandeep shared their excitement while talking about Animal’s sequel, Animal Park, during the screening of Animal in Japan, ahead of its release on February 13.

Sharing his excitement, Ranbir admitted that Vanga was clear about what the sequel would be during the shooting of the film itself. He said, “I can’t wait to get back on set with Sandeep and play this character! Now there is another character. Because it is a continuing story, he had the story of Part 2 also very clear in his mind while filming Part 1. Its very exciting and inspiring for me as an actor. Both of us keep chatting and discussing different ideas.”

Vanga, who is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming film Spirit starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, shared that he will soon start work on Animal Park. He said, “Animal Park will start soon once I finish the current film.” Talking about Ranbir’s dual role as Aziz and Ranvijay in the film — a glimpse of which was shown in Animal’s post-credit scene — he added, “There will more animals as Aziz is another animal. Keeping that in mind it will be a war between the two brothers now, who look alike. So I thought Animal Park will be right title. I will start the shoot mid 2027.”

Animal, which released in 2023, emerged as one of the most successful post-Covid films at the box office, minting nearly Rs 900 crore worldwide.

While Vanga is busy with Spirit, Ranbir has two high-profile projects in the pipeline—Ramayana and Love And War. While he stars alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War, the cast of Ramayana includes Yash, Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, and others.

