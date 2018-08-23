Genius director Anil Sharma: Nepotism exists in the mind of a few people

Anil Sharma is back with his next directorial Genius. Anil Sharma is back with his next directorial Genius.

After a sabbatical of five years, Anil Sharma is back with his next directorial Genius, which marks the Bollywood debut of his son Utkarsh Sharma. Utkarsh has previously worked in Anil’s iconic film Gadar – Ek Prem Katha as a child artiste. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Anil talks about his latest film Genius, nepotism, Gadar and more.

Q. In times when nepotism is being widely discussed, were there second thoughts about launching your son?

I don’t know where the debate of nepotism comes from. It just exists in the mind of a few people. And what is the harm if nepotism exists? Every father wants to do something for his son. My father did something for me, so did his father for him. Isn’t it my son’s right to be part of the industry if I am a part of it?

Film industry is the only place where you cannot survive on nepotism or just by having a godfather. We can give you your first opportunity but only you come on screen, only you have the capability to perform on it. Once you are on the camera, you only make or break your career. So, nepotism doesn’t exist in this industry. The term was coined just to create controversy, to gain fame, to put forth an image of an intelligent person.

There are so many star kids who did not become as famous as their parents. Eventually, your talent only makes you a star. And in today’s internet era, it is not a task to become a celebrity.

Q. Do you think Gadar can be remade?

Not a remake, maybe a sequel. See, films like Gadar, Sholay or Mughal-E-Azam cannot be remade. It is very difficult. Godfather’s sequel was possible because the maker had thought of how to start the story in its second part. Gadar ended in the first film itself.

Utkarsh Sharma first appeared on screen in Utkarsh Sharma first appeared on screen in Sunny Deol ’s Gadar: Ek Premiere Katha.

Q. Did you ever think about launching your son with Gadar’s sequel?

I think every day that now that my son has grown up, I could make the sequel to the film. It would have been the first film in the history of filmmaking where the child artiste was cast yet again after he has grown up. Sunny and Utkarsh together once again. But Gadar is a gold mine for me. The moment I will have the right story, I will definitely take it forward.

But it has been over 17 years to the film and it is fresh in the audience’s memory. Even today, people love to watch it. So, a remake would take another decade.

Q. Can Genius be touted as your comeback?

I don’t understand why people are tagging it as a comeback. James Cameron makes a film in nine years. Do we say he is making a comeback? Every person takes his own time and space to make a film. For me, Genius is me born as a director again. It is a new beginning. Not a comeback.

Q. What is the change you have seen in the industry before and after your sabbatical?

There is a lot of change in techniques. Stories have become quite realistic because the audience has become smart and evolved. There was a time when everything had to be explained, now just an expression on the screen and the audience knows what is being conveyed. Thanks to web series, television, the audience is exposed to different types of content. And that is also a reason to why It has become very difficult for filmmakers to get something new on the platform. I am proud of the newer lot of filmmakers who are trying to bring something new on the platter for the audience, despite the competition and rush.

