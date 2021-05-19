Anil Kapoor’s wedding anniversary wish for wife Sunita: ‘All the stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story’

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is celebrating his wedding anniversary today with wife Sunita Kapoor. Anil, on Wednesday morning, shared a series of lovely photos to commemorate the occasion.

The photos featured the couple in the present times, in their heydays and along with their family members and loved ones. Anil also wrote an emotional, loving post alongside the photos.

“All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don’t know what we’d do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it…Happy Anniversary!!” read Anil Kapoor’s post’s caption.

While filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped multiple heart emojis in the comments section, actor Kunal Kemmu liked the post. Farah Khan Kunder wished the lovebirds via an Instagram story. The choreographer-director shared an early picture of Anil and Sunita and wrote, “Sunita Kapoor looking like Sonam Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor looking the same. Happy Anniversary!” Her story was shared by Anil on Instagram.

Anil Kapoor had tied the knot with Sunita in 1984. They have three children together — Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. While Sonam and Harsh have followed their father’s footsteps and are actors in their own right, Rhea is a producer and designer.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s meta Bollywood drama AK vs AK, also featuring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. He is currently filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo.