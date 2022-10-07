Anil Kapoor’s doppelganger John Effer wants to stay ‘jhakaas’ like him: ‘Bollywood must make a Kaho Na Pyaar Hai sequel with both of us’

A few days ago, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor found his doppelganger when a photo collage of him and US-based fitness coach John Effer surfaced online. Their shocking similarity went viral online, and even Effer posted the picture on his Instagram account and reshared it.

Effer recently told Official Humans Of Bombay that until an Indian fan sent him the image of Anil Kapoor, he did not believe that there were at least seven people on the planet who looked exactly the same. “And looking at Anil Kapoor’s picture for the 1st time, I was taken aback; our resemblance was uncanny!,” he said.

The coach revealed that he was exposed to Bollywood at a young age by his parents, who appreciate teaching and learning about various cultures. For him, Bollywood movies served as a lovely escape and he said, “I grew up watching SRK & Hrithik Roshan’s movies & found myself relating to Hrithik Roshan’s character from ‘Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai’ when he sees the picture of a man who looks exactly like him.”

Effer also revealed his favourite film of Anil and said, “My favorite is Virasat. I’m also absolutely mesmerized with– ‘1 2 ka 4, 4 2 ka 1, my name is Lakhan!’ My girlfriend & I have a ball dancing to that song! It would be a dream come true for me to act in a Bollywood film. In fact, I feel Bollywood must make a ‘Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai; Part 2’ with Anil Kapoor & I.”

He further said that he has no idea if he will run into him (Anil) down the line, but in a way, he feels like he knows him already, and now all he wants is to have a life that’s as ‘Jhakass’ as him.

“Honestly, I’m amused. I can’t believe how 2 individuals, residing in different parts of the world look so similar & yet, lead completely opposite lives. I’m a passionate bodybuilder back home who helps people find joy in being healthy & fit, & Anil Kapoor helps people find the best kind of joy through entertainment,” he concluded.