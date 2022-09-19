scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Anil Kapoor’s American doppelganger is waiting for his ‘Bollywood call’; fans say ‘You will be there in no time’

Anil Kapoor is yet to respond to the fitness coach's flattering Instagram post about him. Check it out here.

anil kapoorAnil Kapoor has found a fan in a US fitness coach. (Photo: John Effer/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has found himself a new fan in US based fitness coach John Effer.

The bodybuilder and coach recently took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie, in which he looked strikingly like a young Anil, especially thanks to his dark moustache. John Effer wrote in the caption of the image, “I’m waiting on that Bollywood call TBH. Where is it at!!?? @anilskapoor. Kids a great actor – my dad says so.”

While Anil Kapoor is yet to respond to John’s post, many users commented on the post, pointing out the uncanny resemblance he shares with the Bollywood star.

One person wrote, “You will be in Bollywood in no time,” while another user commented, “Omg, this is everything.” Yet another person wrote, “Love from India bro.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...Premium
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is enjoying the success of his last theatrical release JugJugg Jeeyo. The Karan Johar production also featured Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 08:19:11 pm
Next Story

More state units back Rahul for party chief, as probable contender Shashi Tharoor meets Sonia

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 12 celebrity photos
Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement