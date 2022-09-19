Anil Kapoor’s American doppelganger is waiting for his ‘Bollywood call’; fans say ‘You will be there in no time’

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has found himself a new fan in US based fitness coach John Effer.

The bodybuilder and coach recently took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie, in which he looked strikingly like a young Anil, especially thanks to his dark moustache. John Effer wrote in the caption of the image, “I’m waiting on that Bollywood call TBH. Where is it at!!?? @anilskapoor. Kids a great actor – my dad says so.”

While Anil Kapoor is yet to respond to John’s post, many users commented on the post, pointing out the uncanny resemblance he shares with the Bollywood star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giovanni “The Lad” DelBiondo (@johneffer)

One person wrote, “You will be in Bollywood in no time,” while another user commented, “Omg, this is everything.” Yet another person wrote, “Love from India bro.”

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is enjoying the success of his last theatrical release JugJugg Jeeyo. The Karan Johar production also featured Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.