Anil Kapoor celebrates 53 years of togetherness with wife: ‘Simplest wedding, done in 30 minutes’

At a time when celebrity couples are seen announcing separations and divorces, within a few years of marriage, seeing a love story thrive for 53-years is surely a refreshing change. Actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor have had quite an interesting love story. As the couple celebrates their 42nd wedding anniversary and 53 years of togetherness, Anil Kapoor keeps the annual ritual alive. The actor penned a sweet note for his wife, Sunita, and also shared a sweet anecdote from their life.

Anil Kapoor shared a few unseen pictures with his wife Sunita on Instagram and wrote, “42 years of marriage. 53 years of togetherness. And somehow, every single year feels more full than the last. It was the simplest wedding, done in about thirty minutes, no honeymoon, no fanfare. Just our parents, a few close ones, and the two of us. I never imagined that thirty minutes would turn into fifty-three years. As they say, marriages are made in heaven. Ours definitely was. I’ve said it before, and I’ll keep saying it: you are the reason everything works. The reason I could chase every dream, take every risk, and show up on every set. Because I always knew you were holding everything together, with grace and with love. Thank you for choosing me, every single day, for 53 years. I don’t take a single one for granted. To my best friend, my partner, my everything, Happy Anniversary, my love. Here’s to forever still ahead of us.”

Also Read: ‘Sunita has been like a single parent’: Anil Kapoor on being an absent father, says he has ‘no regrets’

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Last year, too, Anil had penned a sweet note for Sunita. He had written, “Not a day goes by that I don’t feel grateful for you, Sunita. From the very beginning, you weren’t just my partner — you were my support system, my constant, and the one who stood by me through every phase of life. You were there for Mum in ways I never could be — caring for her, standing by her, and loving her like your own, especially when I was away working, which has been almost every day of my life. I don’t know what I would’ve done without you.”

Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s love story

Anil Kapoor married Sunita in 1984. The Bollywood couple has had a very interesting love story. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2024, Anil Kapoor spoke about his love story with Sunita and said that it all started with a prank call. Back in 1973, when Anil Kapoor was still trying to make his mark in the industry and would run between auditions, he met Sunita, who was a model. Talking about his love story in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor had revealed that one of his friends had given his number to Sunita, who was a successful model back then, and asked her to make a prank call to Anil.

The actor was hooked as soon as she heard her voice. In 2022, the actor spoke about his love story to Bollywood Bubble and said, “Our love story began on the phone, a landline, and then we became close friends. Of course, then we met, fell in love, and that’s where it began. From friendship, we felt that we were compatible in every department, in every which way, as they say, marriages are made in heaven.”

Before taking the plunge, Anil and Sunita were in a courtship for 10-11 years; he also proposed to Sunita for marriage after he signed his first film. The next day, the two got married. While Anil resumed shooting after three days, Sunita went on their honeymoon alone. The actor had told Bollywood Bubble in the same interview, “When I met her, I was not doing very well financially. She would take care of a lot of things, and that’s how we shared the load. She stepped forward to share the load where money was concerned. There were times when I couldn’t afford certain things, sometimes we’d go to a normal restaurant, sometimes we’d go to a slightly better restaurant when we were dating each other. She would quickly slip some money out of her bag, and before I could come to know, she’s already paid the bill. I was the bad guy; it’s all hats off to her, how she managed this relationship.”

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Anil Kapoor on Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has never hesitated in crediting his wife Sunita for her contribution to his life. During a recent podcast with Lilly Singh, the actor revealed how she brought up the kids alone when Anil was busy working. “I was hardly there. If my children say positive things about me, I feel happy that I have raised them well. But as a father, I could have been much better. I should have spent more time. In many ways, Sunita has been like a single parent. I was present, but not the way a father should be,” Anil Kapoor had said.

In 2023, the actor had also written a love note for his wife, where he said, “Here’s to being the leads in the most epic romance we could have ever imagined… A love story that began 50 years ago and will live on forever! I’ll never understand how you managed to remain sane through 39 years of marriage and 11 years of dating me! They should write ballads about your patience and devotion! And yet, half a decade later, one thing hasn’t changed… You still take my breath away every time you walk into a room!”

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Anil Kapoor and Sunita have three children – Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Harshvardhan Kapoor. While Rhea is a fashion designer and a film producer, Sonam and Harvardhan have acted in several films.