Anil Kapoor celebrates 53 years of togetherness with wife: ‘Simplest wedding, done in 30 minutes’

At a time when celebrity couples are seen announcing separations and divorces, within a few years of marriage, seeing a love story thrive for 53-years is surely a refreshing change. Actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor have had quite an interesting love story. As the couple celebrates their 42nd wedding anniversary and 53 years of togetherness, Anil Kapoor keeps the annual ritual alive. The actor penned a sweet note for his wife, Sunita, and also shared a sweet anecdote from their life.
Anil Kapoor’s anniversary post for Sunita
Anil Kapoor shared a few unseen pictures with his wife Sunita on Instagram and wrote, “42 years of marriage. 53 years of togetherness. And somehow, every single year feels more full than the last. It was the simplest wedding, done in about thirty minutes, no honeymoon, no fanfare. Just our parents, a few close ones, and the two of us. I never imagined that thirty minutes would turn into fifty-three years. As they say, marriages are made in heaven. Ours definitely was. I’ve said it before, and I’ll keep saying it: you are the reason everything works. The reason I could chase every dream, take every risk, and show up on every set. Because I always knew you were holding everything together, with grace and with love. Thank you for choosing me, every single day, for 53 years. I don’t take a single one for granted. To my best friend, my partner, my everything, Happy Anniversary, my love. Here’s to forever still ahead of us.”
Last year, too, Anil had penned a sweet note for Sunita. He had written, “Not a day goes by that I don’t feel grateful for you, Sunita. From the very beginning, you weren’t just my partner — you were my support system, my constant, and the one who stood by me through every phase of life. You were there for Mum in ways I never could be — caring for her, standing by her, and loving her like your own, especially when I was away working, which has been almost every day of my life. I don’t know what I would’ve done without you.”
Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s love story
Anil Kapoor married Sunita in 1984. The Bollywood couple has had a very interesting love story. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2024, Anil Kapoor spoke about his love story with Sunita and said that it all started with a prank call. Back in 1973, when Anil Kapoor was still trying to make his mark in the industry and would run between auditions, he met Sunita, who was a model. Talking about his love story in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor had revealed that one of his friends had given his number to Sunita, who was a successful model back then, and asked her to make a prank call to Anil.
The actor was hooked as soon as she heard her voice. In 2022, the actor spoke about his love story to Bollywood Bubble and said, “Our love story began on the phone, a landline, and then we became close friends. Of course, then we met, fell in love, and that’s where it began. From friendship, we felt that we were compatible in every department, in every which way, as they say, marriages are made in heaven.”
Before taking the plunge, Anil and Sunita were in a courtship for 10-11 years; he also proposed to Sunita for marriage after he signed his first film. The next day, the two got married. While Anil resumed shooting after three days, Sunita went on their honeymoon alone. The actor had told Bollywood Bubble in the same interview, “When I met her, I was not doing very well financially. She would take care of a lot of things, and that’s how we shared the load. She stepped forward to share the load where money was concerned. There were times when I couldn’t afford certain things, sometimes we’d go to a normal restaurant, sometimes we’d go to a slightly better restaurant when we were dating each other. She would quickly slip some money out of her bag, and before I could come to know, she’s already paid the bill. I was the bad guy; it’s all hats off to her, how she managed this relationship.”
Anil Kapoor has never hesitated in crediting his wife Sunita for her contribution to his life. During a recent podcast with Lilly Singh, the actor revealed how she brought up the kids alone when Anil was busy working. “I was hardly there. If my children say positive things about me, I feel happy that I have raised them well. But as a father, I could have been much better. I should have spent more time. In many ways, Sunita has been like a single parent. I was present, but not the way a father should be,” Anil Kapoor had said.
In 2023, the actor had also written a love note for his wife, where he said, “Here’s to being the leads in the most epic romance we could have ever imagined… A love story that began 50 years ago and will live on forever! I’ll never understand how you managed to remain sane through 39 years of marriage and 11 years of dating me! They should write ballads about your patience and devotion! And yet, half a decade later, one thing hasn’t changed… You still take my breath away every time you walk into a room!”
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Anil Kapoor and Sunita have three children – Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Harshvardhan Kapoor. While Rhea is a fashion designer and a film producer, Sonam and Harvardhan have acted in several films.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More