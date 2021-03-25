‘To the love of my life’: Anil Kapoor wishes wife Sunita on her birthday, recounts their journey together

Anil Kapoor poured his heart in his social media post wishing wife, Sunita Kapoor on her birthday today. The actor shared incidents from their life and opened up about how the two have struggled through their lives and yet ‘have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts’.

He wrote, “To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita. From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh…We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts.”

The AK vs AK actor then went on to candidly confessing love for the birthday girl. He wrote, “These are just some of the million reasons I love you…You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever …Happy Birthday…Love You Always…❤️

Sunita and Anil’s daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor, who is in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, too wished her mother with a heartfelt post on Instagram. Sharing a few throwback pictures with her mum, Sonam wished Sunita a very happy birthday and wrote, “‘Mother’ is such a simple word, but to me there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way.” KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon.. I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita ❤️Happy happy birthday! 🧁 🎂 🎈.”

Sunita turns 56 today, she was a model before she got married to Anil and is now a celebrity costume and jewellery designer. The love story of the star couple is nothing less than a Bollywood film. Anil, who has always been very candid when it comes to expressing his love for Sunita, had once opened up about how the two ended up meeting each other and then got married. Apparently, back in the day when Anil was still struggling with work, a friend of his gave Sunita’s number to him to make a prank call. However, when the Mr India actor heard Sunita’s voice for the very first time, he fell in love with her. They started talking and became friends, and got married on May 19, 1984, and became parents to Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan.

On the work front Anil Kapoor is all set to be seen in Raj Mehta’s Jugg Jugg Jeeyo along with Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan, and then will start working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Anilam also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Parineti Chopra.