Anil Kapoor wishes wife Sunita Kapoor on 48th wedding anniversary: ‘Everyone should live a love like ours ‘

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their 48th wedding anniversary on Thursday. And, it is the first time in 48 years that the actor has been away from his wife on their special day. But, he made sure to express his love for Sunita on social media.

Anil posted a series of photos of himself with Sunita and penned an emotional note for her. He wrote on Instagram, “Happy Anniversary to my everything @kapoor.sunita! I wish everyone gets to live a love like ours! I’m so lucky to being growing young with you every year ☺️.”

Continuing, the Thar actor added, “Thank you for giving me three incredibly loving, fiercely independent and definitely crazy kids! You are my heart & home…It’s hard to be away from you today for the first time in 48 years and I’m counting the days, minutes and seconds until we reunite in your favorite place 😍 I miss you and I love you! ♥️”.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor got married on May 19, 1984, and are parents to three children, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. While Sonam and Harshvarddhan are actors just like their father, Rhea has chosen to stay behind the camera and is a film producer.

Sunita too took to social media to shower love on her husband on their wedding anniversary. She shared a couple of pictures of them together and wrote, “Happy Anniversary husband ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you’re my best friend, my human diary and my other half… here’s to us, to our love, to our hearts and to our dreams… and to many more adventures 🤗 love you and miss you 🤗🤗🤗.”

As both of them shared romantic pictures of themselves, their many friends congratulated them and showered them with best wishes. “Happy Anniversary ♥️ This has to be the sweetest post ever. ♥️♥️♥️,” Zoya Akhtar wrote on Anil’s post. Shilpa Shetty commented, “Awwwww Happppyyy Anniversary @kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor you guys are #goals ♥️🧿♥️”. Farah Khan wrote, “Happiness n love to u both always ♥️ missing u.” Ekta Kapoor left many heart emojis in the comments section.

Anil Kapoor is currently in Alwar, Rajasthan where he is filming a project with Hollywood star Jeremy Renner. Several photos and videos from their shoot were shared on social media.