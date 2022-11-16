scorecardresearch
Anil Kapoor wishes Meenakshi Sheshadri with old pictures: ‘Looking forward to seeing you work again’

Actor Anil Kapoor took to social media and wished actor Meenakshi Sheshadri on her birthday.

Anil Kapoor and Meenakshi SheshadriActor Anil Kapoor wished friend and colleague Meenakshi Sheshadri. (Photo: Twitter/anilkapoor)

Actors Anil Kapoor and Meenakshi Sheshadri have worked together in several films such as Meri Jung, Ghar Ho To Aisa and Joshilaay amongst others and he continues to praise her professionalism. The actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to wish his co-star on her birthday and and praised her for the professionalism she used to bring on the sets.

Meenakshi moved to the US after getting married to investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995. While she kept visiting India, the actor wasn’t seen on the big screen after the release of her film Ghatak.

Anil posted throwback pictures featuring both of them together from photoshoots and posters. “Happy Birthday to one of the most disciplined and professional actress I have had the pleasure of working with! Looking forward to seeing you start work again ..@MinaxhiSeshadri have a great year ahead!” he wrote.

Check out Anil’s post for Meenakshi –

On Diwali, Meenakshi had uploaded a post, wishing fans and expressing her wish to connect with them soon.

The actor recently appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol 13. In what was a rare appearance, she came on the sets with some South Indian food.

The actor even joked about becoming a cook after shifting to the US. She said, “Main US mein gayi, ma bani, wife bani, sab bani aur bawarchi bhi bani. Ab main kah sakti hu ki main South Indian vegetarian khana main kafi acha bana leti hu (I went to the US, became a mom, a wife, also became a cook. Now I can say that I can cook good South Indian vegetarian food very well).”

