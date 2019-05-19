Anil Kapoor wishes Sunita on their anniversary: You’ll be my love till my last breath

Actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating thirty-five years of marriage today. To mark the occasion, the couple took to Instagram to share heartfelt messages on their anniversary.

The actor shared a photo with his wife and called her the best thing to have ever happened to him.

“The best thing that ever happened to me is you…Our life together has been one big adventure & through it all, you were my love, are my love & will be my love till my last breath. Your love & support is the reason for who and what I am. Thank you for the best 11 years of dating & 35 years of marriage! I can’t wait to spend the next 46 with you! Happy Anniversary, @kapoor.sunita! Love you!”, the caption read.

Sunita Kapoor also shared a similar photo along with the caption, “Sharing the good times,bearing the hard times, trusting in love to show us the way. Laughing and living ,trusting and forgiving. Together forever , side by side , day by day and the years have flown. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️###35##🌹🌹🌹”.

Other B-town celebrities like Farah Khan Kunder, Ayesha Shroff, Maheep Kapoor among others were also seen sharing their wishes for the couple on social media.

After a courtship of eleven years, Anil Kapoor tied the knot with Sunita in 1984. Sunita is a costume designer by profession.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is currently busy with romantic-comedy Pagalpanti and a horror film, Malang. He was last seen in the comedy film, Total Dhamaal.