Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Anil Kapoor was intimidated after ‘outsider’ Jackie Shroff signed his first film with Subhash Ghai

On the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Anil Kapoor talked about his early days in the Hindi film industry when he did not feel good about the movies he was doing.

anil kapoorAnil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have shared screen space in many films in the 1980s and 1990s. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were the latest guests of Koffee with Karan Season 7, and the duo spilled some beans about their personal and professional lives. In a conversation with host Karan Johar, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actors spoke about nepotism in the industry and Anil made some revelations about his initial days as an actor and said that he was insecure of Jackie Shroff who was an outsider.

The veteran actor said, “When I started my career at that time it was of course Sunny, there was Sanju. Jackie was an outsider in a way but still, he got the first break from Subhash Ghai. So, he himself became like an A-lister just with that one announcement. I, at that time, was doing bit roles. I was doing south Indian films. I did not feel good about it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar then asked Anil Kapoor, “Did you feel that Jackie who was an outsider had the privilege of being launched by Subhash Ghai?” Anil replied, “I still felt it ya. The day I signed Yash Chopra’s film, I felt, ‘Oh now, I’m fine.’”

Also Read |Koffee with Karan 7: Varun Dhawan reveals Arjun Kapoor flirts with women online, concerned Anil Kapoor says ‘uska break-up ho jayega’

Further talking about the debate surrounding nepotism, Anil said, “I don’t take it seriously. You just keep on doing your work and your work speaks. If you are an actor, you can’t pass on the legacy to your brother or your son. It’s either you have it or you don’t have it.”

Anil Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with a small role in Hamare Tumhare and Jackie Shroff made his debut in 1983 with Shubhash Ghai’s film Hero.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 01:00:54 pm
