When Anil Kapoor was warned that working with brother Boney Kapoor in Mr India would ruin his career: ‘He only wants to highlight Sridevi’

The filmmaking process came to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. Many producers and directors cancelled or postponed their films due to several reasons. But filmmaker Boney Kapoor continued with his projects and didn’t stop production on them. He recently shared that his eight films releases between 2019 and 2022, and has four-five films in the pipeline, waiting to hit the theaters. Kapoor admitted he is among those who are not afraid to take risks. He is the one who made Mr India (1987) at a budget of over Rs 3 crore when films were being made at a budget of Rs 50-70 lakhs.

In a new interview, Kapoor shared how during the making of Mr India, people went to his father Surinder Kapoor, also a film producer, and his brother Anil Kapoor to warn them how big a failure the film could be. He told The Times of India that people went to his father and said that your son has gone mad and told his brother Anil that he was ruining his career as he would be invisible in a major part of the film. They also told him that through this movie, Boney only wanted to highlight Sridevi.

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in Mr India (Photo: Instagram/ Anil Kapoor) Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in Mr India (Photo: Instagram/ Anil Kapoor)

Boney Kapoor revealed that he had spent so much on Mr India that after the film was complete, he was ‘broke’. But he was so confident about the movie not only becoming a hit but also ‘iconic’ that he told Anil Kapoor at the time that he will be remembered as Mr India forever. “I had faith in the project and I told Anil that you will be remembered as Mr. India till your last breath,” recalled Kapoor.

Now, the filmmaker is looking forward to the release of Mili, his first collaboration with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The film is a Hindi remake of Mathukutty Xavier’s 2019 Malayalam hit Helen. Also featuring Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal, Mili is scheduled to hit the theaters on November 4.