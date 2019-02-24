Anil Kapoor wants to star in Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic

Anil Kapoor has done many phenomenal roles during the many years he has spent in the film industry. The actor’s latest release Total Dhamaal recently hit the screens and in a recent interview, the evergreen actor was asked if he would like to star in any sports star’s biopic. Anil shared that he is a huge fan of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and would like to feature in his biopic.

In an interview to IANS, the Total Dhamaal actor said, “(Want to feature in) Sachin Tendulkar (biopic)… Because I am a huge fan of his.”

On the longevity of his own innings in Bollywood, Anil had earlier shared in an interview that he believes it is a combination of things that have worked in his favour till now — from good scripts to the respect he has earned from his peers and fans. He had said that acting is all about being able to connect with his audience and he feels fortunate that in his career, which spans over 35 years, he was offered scripts that enabled him to do that.

Anil’s last film, Total Dhamaal, released on February 22, and the film has been getting mixed reviews from the audience. Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal also features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and others in pivotal roles.

On the work front, after the success of Total Dhamaal, Anil will also be seen in the Abhinav Bindra biopic along with his son and actor Harshvardhan Kapoor. He is currently filming the dramedy Pagalpanti.