When Anil Kapoor said Abhay Deol ‘needs help’, and Abhay responded by calling him ‘a waste of my time’

It’s no secret that things didn’t go swimmingly between actor Abhay Deol and Anil Kapoor during the production of the 2010 film Ayesha, starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. Abhay went on the record to say that he wasn’t pleased with how the film had turned out, and vowed to never do something along the same lines again. Anil was clearly displeased about Abhay’s comments, and was asked in a 2010 episode of Koffee with Karan what advice he had for Abhay, if any at all.

“He needs help, I swear. He needs serious help,” Anil said gravely. When host Karan Johar asked him to specify what kind of help he was talking about, Anil continued, “In every which way. He’s single-handedly trying to do all the wrong things.”

Abhay responded to Anil’s comments in a 2010 interview with Hindustan Times. He said, “He’s right about me doing ‘all the wrong things’. Aisha is the biggest proof of that. And yes I do ‘need help’. Help not getting affected by people like him. He’s a waste of my time.”

After the release of Ayesha, Abhay had told Bombay Times that he wasn’t happy with how Ayesha had turned out. “Too much energy was wasted on styling, but as an actor, I don’t have much say,” he’d said. Abhay and Sonam went on to work together on Raanjhanaa.

Abhay has occasionally spoken about falling out of favour with mainstream Bollywood, and continues to position himself as the pioneer of the parallel movement in the 2000s. He has also gone on the record to criticise filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, with whom he worked on the film Dev D and recently him called a ‘gaslighter’, and has criticised the decision to be slotted as a supporting actor for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s awards run.

Sonam’s appearances on Koffee with Karan have always drawn attention, but this was the one time when her dad’s comments also made headlines. The controversial talk show will return for a seventh season on July 7, on Disney+ Hotstar.