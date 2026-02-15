Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak’s release: ‘I didn’t want to treat it as a photo op’

One of the most defining films of Anil Kapoor‘s storied career would be S Shankar’s 2001 seminal political action film Nayak: The Real Hero, in which he played Shivaji Rao, a cameraperson with a news channel who takes on the gargantuan task of becoming the chief minister of Maharashtra for a limited time. At the recently held 12th edition of Expresso, Anil revealed that he underwent extensive workshops for the film and was approached by political parties following its release.

During a conversation with Saurabh Dwivedi, Editor, Indian Express Hindi, Anil Kapoor said, “I’ve always been a student. I want to grow as an actor. So, I feel there’s always someone who knows more about acting than me.” He then revealed approaching his friend and veteran theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan for the same. “I thought of doing workshops for that film (Nayak) with him. So, I used to go to his office in Mahim and did many workshops and rehearsals. We haven’t done a play together yet. That’s on my bucket list. We’ll definitely do it one day, which will be bigger than Nayak hopefully,” added Anil.