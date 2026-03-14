Anil Kapoor reveals he turned down Aditya Dhar’s offer for a cameo in Dhurandhar 2; netizens believe he was asked to play ‘Bade Sahab’

With less than a week to go before its release, Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, has become one of the most anticipated films of the moment. Audiences are eager to see what unfolds in the second chapter of the gangster actioner. Amid the growing excitement, there is also curiosity about the new characters set to join the already star-studded ensemble. At the same time, a mystery surrounds the identity of the actor playing the character Bade Saab in the film. Adding to the conversation, Anil Kapoor recently revealed that he had been approached by Aditya Dhar for a cameo appearance in the sequel, an opportunity he ultimately had to decline.

‘Aditya Dhar came to me for Dhurandhar 2’

Speaking to India Today, Anil said, “Yes, Aditya came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film. But the reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment. That’s very important, only talent cannot make you what you are.” He added that while he was disappointed to let the opportunity go, he had already committed his time elsewhere. “At that time, I had already committed those dates to another filmmaker. I told Aditya, ‘I would have loved to do this cameo, but I’m already committed.’ He is releasing the film now, and it’s a fantastic film. It’s my loss, but it’s okay,” he shared.

Anil further explained his reasoning, said, “At least I know in the back of my mind that it can happen to him as well, there could be another filmmaker who has just delivered a big blockbuster and offers me something when I’m already committed to Aditya. If I then go and do that film and cancel his dates, that would be completely unprofessional. So yes, he did offer me the role, and hopefully we will work together in the future.”

When asked whether he could appear in Dhurandhar 3, Anil responded, “I think I will do something new.”

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Was Anil Kapoor offered Bade Sahab’s role?

While Anil Kapoor did not reveal what role he was offered in the film, there is a possibility that he was asked to play the notorious Bade Sahab who hold the key to the plot of the sequel. In the first film, Sanjay Dutt’s Chaudhary Aslam mentioned the character’s name a few times and it was apparent that it is Bade Sahab who is pulling the strings of the terror network in Pakistan. It has been reported that Emraan Hashmi has been cast for the role as the film’s Letterboxd page revealed his name with the character’s name.

Fans across social media are putting the dots together and guessing that before Emraan, Aditya could have gone to Anil to play the antagonist.

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‘Dhurandhar 2 is beyond extraordinary’

Meanwhile, as the countdown to the film’s release on March 19 continues, actor Yami Gautam, who married to Aditya Dhar, has already watched the sequel and shared her first reaction. In a conversation with News18, she said, “I have already watched the film, and all I can say is that I don’t want to get emotional here, but it is beyond extraordinary. It took me a long time to even process my reaction because I had a flight that day. I watched the film, and after that, I was deeply emotional. There was so much I wanted to say, but I couldn’t. I just said ‘bye’ to him.”

About Dhurandhar The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, is expected to pick up right where the first film ended. The story will delve into the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, as he prepares to carry out an epic revenge against Pakistan.