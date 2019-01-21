Toggle Menu
Anil Kapoor on reuniting with Madhuri Dixit: It is professionally and emotionally greathttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/anil-kapoor-total-dhamaal-madhuri-dixit-indra-kumar-5548481/

Anil Kapoor on reuniting with Madhuri Dixit: It is professionally and emotionally great

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are returning together in Total Dhamaal, after a gap of 19 years. The Indra Kumar directorial also stars Ajay Devgn. Its trailer was launched amid fanfare today.

anil kapoor madhuri dixit at total dhamaal trailer launch
Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit at the trailer launch of Total Dhamaal in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor is elated to be a part of Total Dhamaal and share screen space with his longtime co-star Madhuri Dixit. Anil and Madhuri are teaming up for the third film in the Dhamaal franchise, which has been helmed by Indra Kumar. At the trailer launch of Total Dhamaal, Anil was ecstatic about reuniting with Madhuri after 19 years.

Talking about working with Madhuri, Anil said, “We have had a phenomenal association. To be back together is not only professionally great but also emotionally.”

The film also happens to be the reunion of Anil-Madhuri with their Beta director Indra Kumar. The 1992 film was a musical blockbuster and had swept through all top awards that year.

Anil said Total Dhamaal was a great experience. “More than anything else, it was wonderful working on this set with Indu ji and everyone else. When the director and the producer are so good, everything else is good. There was no moment in the film which had a hiccup,” the veteran actor said.

anil kapoor madhuri dixit in total dhamaal
Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in a still from Total Dhamaal trailer.

Also read: Total Dhamaal trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Anil Kapoor, who had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also shared his experience. He said, “It was wonderful meeting him. I had been wanting to meet him since he was Gujarat CM. Some meetings are destined. It was very inspirational. I have never seen someone working so hard.”

Advertising

Anil, who plays the character of a Gujarati man, Patel, in Total Dhamaal, is also gearing up for the release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which he will share the screen with his daughter Sonam Kapoor for the first time.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ajay Devgn on Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar: His goodwill in the industry is unmatchable
2 Total Dhamaal trailer: Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit feature in a forgettable adventure
3 Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani set to welcome second child