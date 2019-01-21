Anil Kapoor on reuniting with Madhuri Dixit: It is professionally and emotionally great

Anil Kapoor is elated to be a part of Total Dhamaal and share screen space with his longtime co-star Madhuri Dixit. Anil and Madhuri are teaming up for the third film in the Dhamaal franchise, which has been helmed by Indra Kumar. At the trailer launch of Total Dhamaal, Anil was ecstatic about reuniting with Madhuri after 19 years.

Talking about working with Madhuri, Anil said, “We have had a phenomenal association. To be back together is not only professionally great but also emotionally.”

The film also happens to be the reunion of Anil-Madhuri with their Beta director Indra Kumar. The 1992 film was a musical blockbuster and had swept through all top awards that year.

Anil said Total Dhamaal was a great experience. “More than anything else, it was wonderful working on this set with Indu ji and everyone else. When the director and the producer are so good, everything else is good. There was no moment in the film which had a hiccup,” the veteran actor said.

Anil Kapoor, who had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also shared his experience. He said, “It was wonderful meeting him. I had been wanting to meet him since he was Gujarat CM. Some meetings are destined. It was very inspirational. I have never seen someone working so hard.”

Anil, who plays the character of a Gujarati man, Patel, in Total Dhamaal, is also gearing up for the release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which he will share the screen with his daughter Sonam Kapoor for the first time.