scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Anil Kapoor feels ‘on top of the world’ as grandfather, talks about Sonam Kapoor’s son: ‘I am always there by his side’

Anil Kapoor has shared his excitement on becoming a grandfather as Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy.

Anil Kapoor- Sonam KapoorAnil Kapoor talks about Sonam Kapoor and her baby. (Photo: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

The newest grandfather of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor, is elated on the birth of his grandson. Anil, who had shared the good news of his daughter Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcoming baby boy on August 20, has recently opened up about how he feels to be a grandfather for the very first time.

Anil, in a recent interview, opened up about how excited he is on becoming  granddad. He quoted his Dil Dhadakne Do dialogue and said ‘I feel on top of the world’. The actor is busy wrapping his assignments and says while he misses spending time with the little munchkin, his wife Sunita and daughter Sonam and her husband Anand are “looking after the baby”. Anil told The Times Of India, he added, “I’m always there by his side. It is great to see him every day.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Sonam had recently opened up about how her priorities will change now as she has embraced motherhood. She also called the decision of becoming a mother a ‘selfish decision’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

“Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision,” Sonam had said in an interview with Vogue.

Sonam is awaiting the release of Blind, where she’ll be seen playing the role of a visually challenged cop. Anil, who was last seen in the hit JugJugg Jeeyo, is a part of Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in his kitty.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 11:01:05 am
Next Story

Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024

BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars
Political Pulse

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?
Health Special

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement