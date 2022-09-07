Anil Kapoor feels ‘on top of the world’ as grandfather, talks about Sonam Kapoor’s son: ‘I am always there by his side’

The newest grandfather of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor, is elated on the birth of his grandson. Anil, who had shared the good news of his daughter Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcoming baby boy on August 20, has recently opened up about how he feels to be a grandfather for the very first time.

Anil, in a recent interview, opened up about how excited he is on becoming granddad. He quoted his Dil Dhadakne Do dialogue and said ‘I feel on top of the world’. The actor is busy wrapping his assignments and says while he misses spending time with the little munchkin, his wife Sunita and daughter Sonam and her husband Anand are “looking after the baby”. Anil told The Times Of India, he added, “I’m always there by his side. It is great to see him every day.”

Sonam had recently opened up about how her priorities will change now as she has embraced motherhood. She also called the decision of becoming a mother a ‘selfish decision’.

“Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision,” Sonam had said in an interview with Vogue.

Sonam is awaiting the release of Blind, where she’ll be seen playing the role of a visually challenged cop. Anil, who was last seen in the hit JugJugg Jeeyo, is a part of Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in his kitty.