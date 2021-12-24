scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 24, 2021
MUST READ

Anil Kapoor to star in Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter

Fighter will be Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's first collaboration together.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 24, 2021 6:41:08 pm
fighter hrithik roshan anil kapoorAnil Kapoor turned 65 on Friday. (Photo: Express Archives)

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday welcomed Anil Kapoor onboard his upcoming actioner Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone. Hrithik made the announcement while wishing Anil on his 65th birthday.

Sharing a click with Anil Kapoor and Siddharth Anand, Hrithik wrote on social media, “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter.”

Also read |When Anil Kapoor agreed to shave his moustache for Lamhe: Revisiting the ‘risky’ Yash Chopra film that bombed on arrival

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Fighter will be Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’s first collaboration together. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it is touted to be the country’s first-ever aerial action drama. According to the makers, “the film will be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.”

While Hrithik has Vikram Vedha‘s Hindi remake in the pipeline, Deepika will be seen in Pathan and Gehraiyaan. Her latest production 83 released this week and is receiving rave reviews. Deepika also makes a cameo appearance in the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

ranveer singh deepika padukone kiss at 83 screening
83 screening: Ranveer Singh showers love on lady luck Deepika Padukone, real stars make an appearance

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 24: Latest News

Advertisement