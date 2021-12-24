Anil Kapoor to star in Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday welcomed Anil Kapoor onboard his upcoming actioner Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone. Hrithik made the announcement while wishing Anil on his 65th birthday.

Sharing a click with Anil Kapoor and Siddharth Anand, Hrithik wrote on social media, “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter.”

Fighter will be Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’s first collaboration together. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it is touted to be the country’s first-ever aerial action drama. According to the makers, “the film will be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.”

While Hrithik has Vikram Vedha‘s Hindi remake in the pipeline, Deepika will be seen in Pathan and Gehraiyaan. Her latest production 83 released this week and is receiving rave reviews. Deepika also makes a cameo appearance in the Ranveer Singh-starrer.