Good to be reminded that I am not just a pretty face: Anil Kapoor on his ‘blast from the past’ video

A throwback video of Anil Kapoor shows him predicting film industry’s future. In the video, he is seen talking about film content competing with TV content. The actor’s fans quickly responded to the clip, stating how the conversation stands true even today as the films are facing a big threat from OTT content.

Anil is heard saying in the video, “TV is here to stay but slowly it is going to take over the entertainment business.” The evergreen Bollywood star added that films will continue to exist but there will be a tough competition between the aforementioned mediums of entertainment. “It will be survival of the fittest,” Anil said.

When quizzed about film actors facing a competition from TV stars, Anil said that stars would have to work harder to bring people to the theatres. He is heard saying, “You have to work hard because people have to spend money to see us while they can watch the TV stars for free of cost from their comfort of home.”

On Tuesday, Kapoor shared the video on his Instagram stories and wrote, “This blast from the past seems only too close to the present! It’s good to be reminded that I am not just a pretty face.”

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Netflix’s AK vs AK, which saw him sharing the screen space with Anurag Kashyap. The movie was helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It also saw cameos from Kapoor’s children and actors Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. The actor is currently filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo.