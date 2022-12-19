Anil Kapoor thinks Ayushmann Khurrana should do ‘seedha’ films, wants to work with Rishab Shetty: ‘Next picture…’

Anil Kapoor is one of those stars who has built his fan base and stardom by being intelligent about keeping a balance between more commercial films and the so-called art movies or independent films made on a lower budget. This year he maintained that balance by appearing in a Dharma-backed film which did decently at the box office, JugJugg Jeeyo, and the Netflix thriller Thar.

The actor, while speaking during a roundtable conducted by Pinkvilla, recently gave Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana some movie advice in a light vein. As Ayushmann spoke about wanting to do projects that are slightly different than your average Hindi film, Anil quipped that perhaps Ayushmann should do a ‘seedha’ film when everyone expects him to go off the beaten path, as even that would surprise his fans.

Ayushmann was heard saying at one point, “Script should be slightly tedha, wo tedhapan jab tak kahani mein nahi milega tab tak mazza nahi aayega (until I get that slightly quirky writing with a somewhat unique and novel premise, I prefer not to give my nod to the script).” That is when Kapoor thought to jump in with his opinion on the matter, adding, “Sab tedha expect kar rahe hai, tu kuch seedha kar de” (Everyone is expecting something different from you, that is when you should stump them with a more conventional choice).

Anil didn’t stop there as he interjected Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty to add that he wants an in on his next film: “Next picture mere sath bana bhai” (Make your next movie with me, brother).

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is a surprise success at the box office; the film was not made with an intention to be a pan-India release, but after its stupendous performance in cinemas, the makers decided to release the film in various languages, including Hindi, in theatres.