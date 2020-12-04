Anil Kapoor tests negative for coronavirus

Anil Kapoor is currently shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. (Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to social media on Friday to announce that he has tested negative for coronavirus. This comes amid reports that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19, along with co-actors Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, and director Raj Mehta. The team is currently shooting for their upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.

Anil Kapoor tweeted, “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes.”

Before commencing the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, all the actors and crew members of Jug Jugg Jeeyo underwent the swab test for coronavirus. Neetu Kapoor had recently shared a photo on Instagram and mentioned that they all were “Covid tested and safe”.

Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor play Varun Dhawan’s parents in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. While Kiara Advani essays the role of Varun’s wife, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of YouTuber Prajakta Koli.

Neetu Kapoor is returning to the silver screen with Jug Jugg Jeeyo after seven years. She was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Besharam.

