Why Anil Kapoor said no to biggest and best franchises and directors on the planet: ‘I will be exposed all over the world’

Anil Kapoor believes it was brave of his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor to agree to do a cameo in his 2020 release AK vs AK. The actor said while Harsh and Sonam Kapoor agreed to do the film after speaking to Vikramaditya Motwane, he would have thought at least 10 times before taking up such a role.

“Biggest franchises around the world with the biggest and the best directors of the planet have somewhere wanted me to do cameos in the franchises but I said, ‘It is two days of work, if I come for two days and I can’t do well at that time. Not only I will be exposed, I will be exposed all over the world,'” Anil laughed as he spoke to Film Companion.

Stating an example of Sachin Tendulkar getting out on a duck on a bad day, Anil said choosing to do a cameo is “very brave,” adding that the filmmakers tried to convince him to do the part but he didn’t get on board because he believed his role should have “some meat in the film.”

As the conversation continued, Anil spoke about how as a leading man, there are days and scenes in which he has not performed his best. He admitted that he still feels he could have improved his performance in some of his films. Stating the example of his 1989 release Parinda, Anil Kapoor said he still wants to reshoot his introduction scene, calling it “one of the worst performances in the world.”

“Like Parinda ka ek scene hai, I want to reshoot it. Even during the 25 years of Parinda, I said Vinod sir chalo reshoot karte hai. My introduction. It is one of the worst performances in the world. We didn’t know the pitching of the film. I was being my full-on self,” Anil said.

Later, when Jackie Shroff and Nana Pataker joined the sets, they were very restrained with their performances. “We came to know later that we have to restrain,” he said, adding how people still praise his work because in the larger picture, the film is good. “But if you do only one scene and it doesn’t work, you are finished.”

Anil Kapoor was promoting his upcoming film Thar in which he shares the screen space with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The film marks Harsh’s maiden production venture. It has been directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary. It will stream on Netflix from May 6 onwards.