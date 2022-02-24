Anil Kapoor remembers working with Sridevi, Urmila Matondkar in Judaai as film turns 25: ‘Feels so surreal’

Judaai starring the late Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar will soon complete 25 years and on the occasion, Anil reminisced about working on the film that released in 1997.

Judaai was Sridevi’s last film before she took a hiatus from cinema and returned with English Vinglish in 2012. Directed by Raj Kanwar, the film had Anil and Sridevi playing a married couple, as Urmila convinces Anil to marry her as well.

In a statement to IANS, Anil said that celebrating 25 years of the film ‘feels so surreal’. He added that the ‘working style’ back in the day was very different and ‘had its own charm.’ “It was absolutely a pleasure working with two exceptionally talented women Sridevi and Urmila,” he said.

He shared an incident from the shoot and said, “I remember this one particular scene; we were shooting the song sequence ‘Haan Mujhe Pyaar Hua’ and all I had to do was remove my sunglasses and put it in my jacket and look at Urmila.”

He further recalled, “Little did I know, the jacket I was wearing did not have any pockets and during the shot I was clueless, looking for a place to rest my sunglasses. The whole crew on the set burst into laughter and that shot made it to the final cut. Looking back at those days brings so much joy. I’m delighted to celebrate 25 nostalgic years of Judaai.”

Judaai had Sridevi playing a character named Janhvi, and named her daughter who was born shortly after the film with the same name.