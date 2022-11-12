Anil Kapoor tells George Clooney about grandson Vayu’s first ‘exposure to the universe’, says he is ‘slowly connecting’ with him

Anil Kapoor is loving the experience of being a grandfather, and in a recent chat with George Clooney, the 65-year-old actor spoke about how it took him some time to connect with his own children, but he is developing a bond with his grandson much quicker.

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, Clooney asked Kapoor about his experience of becoming a grandfather. Anil’s daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor, recently welcomed her firstborn Vayu. Anil shared with George, “To be honest, when I became a father, I couldn’t process it. It took me some time to become… to really process it.”

Anil has been married to Sunita Kapoor for 38 years, and they have three children – actors Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan and producer Rhea. The JugJugg Jeeyo actor said that he recently met his grandson in Austria, and they spent some quality time together.

“I am still in the process… I was in Austria now and I started slowly connecting with my grandson. His name is Vayu, it means the wind. And I started connecting. I took him for a walk, (it was) beautiful weather and he was looking at the sky and the sun, and was trying to eat it. That was his first exposure to the universe, to the planet and to the nature, and it was wonderful to see how he was reacting to it. So, I am slowly and steadily connecting. I am much quicker (this time) than the way I connected with my children,” he said.

After the birth of his grandson, Anil quoted a line from his film Dil Dhadakne Do, and said ‘I feel on top of the world’, during a chat with The Times of India. “I’m always there by his side. It is great to see him every day,” he said.

Anil was recently seen in Dharma Productions’ JugJugg Jeeyo, with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. His upcoming films include Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.