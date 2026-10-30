Anil Kapoor recalls shooting Tezaab in Shah Rukh’s Mannat: ‘He dreamt of buying a bungalow’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan started his career in the television industry in the late 1980s, but finally got his big break in Bollywood in the 1992 film Deewana. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who is currently hosting the Star Plus’ reality show India Ke Top 1%, recently recalled meeting SRK before his debut in films. In the latest episode, Anil also revealed shooting for his 1988 film Tezaab in Shah Rukh’s sea-facing home Mannat, even before the actor bought the bungalow.

During the reality show’s latest episode, Anil talked to the contestants about what they would do if they won Rs 1 crore. To answer the question, one of the contestants said she would want to buy a house similar to Shah Rukh’s Mannat.