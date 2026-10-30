Anil Kapoor recalls shooting Tezaab in Shah Rukh’s Mannat: ‘He dreamt of buying a bungalow’

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Actor Shah Rukh Khan started his career in the television industry in the late 1980s, but finally got his big break in Bollywood in the 1992 film Deewana. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who is currently hosting the Star Plus’ reality show India Ke Top 1%, recently recalled meeting SRK before his debut in films. In the latest episode, Anil also revealed shooting for his 1988 film Tezaab in Shah Rukh’s sea-facing home Mannat, even before the actor bought the bungalow.
During the reality show’s latest episode, Anil talked to the contestants about what they would do if they won Rs 1 crore. To answer the question, one of the contestants said she would want to buy a house similar to Shah Rukh’s Mannat.
Revisiting the time he met Shah Rukh before his Bollywood debut, Anil Kapoor shared, “Shah Rukh sahab and I have been very close friends for many years. He had come to meet me while I was shooting for Benaam Badshah. When I saw him and looked into his eyes, I felt that he would become a very big star. That is where our relationship began, and over time, our friendship grew.”
Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan‘s famous bungalow Mannat, the veteran actor said, “I remember him buying Mannat right before my eyes. I had also shot for Tezaab at that property, before it became his home.” SRK bought Mannat, located at Bandra’s Bandstand, in 2000. It is being renovated currently as the Khan family temporarily moved out of the residence last year.
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Before Mannat, Shah Rukh used to live in a flat with his friends, when he initially moved to Mumbai in 1991. “We used to meet on Carter Road, where he had a flat. He, too, dreamt of owning a grand, sea-facing bungalow, and he fulfilled that dream,” Anil shared.
The actor duo has worked together in the 1995 film Trimurti, which was a huge box office failure.
On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in their upcoming film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it is set to hit the theatres on December 24. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bachchan, and others.