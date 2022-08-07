scorecardresearch
Anil Kapoor plays guessing game with this Mashaal pic. Sanjay Kapoor and Farah Khan failed test, do you know the answer?

Anil Kapoor took to his social media and assigned his friends and fans a task of identifying the actors in the throwback picture from the movie Mashaal.

August 7, 2022 9:08:49 am
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram on Saturday, and shared a major throwback moment. He shared a picture from the film Mashaal, which Yash Chopra directed decades ago in 1984. The veteran actor also assigned a task to his fans and asked them to guess the other actors in the photo. He wrote in the caption, “What rolling into the weekend looks like…I love this pic… Guess the names of the other actors.”

 

The photo is a still from Foot Pathon Ke Hum song. Fans and Bollywood celebrities rushed to the comment section to guess the other actors. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Gulshan grover , madan jain , Raj Hans,” to which Anil replied, “it’s not Rajhans.” Filmmaker Farah Khan too took her guess and said, “I can recognise gulshan grover n shashi ranjan..,” to which Anil replied with a laughing emoticon and said, “it’s not Shashi Ranjan …”

Dilip Kumar, Gulshan Grover and Waheeda Rehman also acted in the movie Mashaal.

The 65-year-old actor recently took a trip down the memory lane as he celebrated 39 years of cinema. Sharing a throwback video, he wrote, “From Prem Pratap Singh Patiyalawale in #Woh 7 Din to Bheem in Jug Jugg Jeeyo who’s also from Patiala! It’s been such a wonderful journey! My life changed 39 years ago TODAY and the nostalgia is real! This video is a trip down memory lane!”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Raj Mehta’s multi-starrer film JugJugg Jeeyo. Next, he will be seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

