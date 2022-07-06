Anil Kapoor reveals his demanding fitness routine at the age of 65, shows how he starts the day with a competitive sport

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, 65, is at the top of his acting game and is doing a lot of work at an age when most of his contemporaries have largely moved away from arc lights. His fitness regime is demanding and inspires the younger generation of actors. Recently his JugJugg Jeeyo co-actor Varun Dhawan called him an ‘alien’ when he aced some difficult yoga asanas. So, what’s the secret of Kapoor’s fit and perfectly toned body at the age of 65? The actor has revealed the secret in his latest Instagram post.

In a latest Instagram video, Kapoor shared with his fans his fitness routine and said that he gets a proper seven hours of sleep, to begin with. He shared he plays darts to keep his concentration and focus in check at the beginning of the day. The sport gives a “competitive” start to his day. One of his friends reveals, “Of course, Anil is winning this always.”

Anil Kapoor also defined the meaning of fitness for him. He said, “For me, fitness is feeling good about myself. I try and balance it with my workouts. It is important for me to be fit enough to face the camera. My trainer Mark makes a plan for me, and I do exactly what he tells me to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

But the actor, who has been in the acting business for almost four decades now, gets scared when his trainer and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor sit together to chalk out a plan for his fitness. “Combination of Mark and Harsh are very lethal. When they sit together I am very scared as I don’t know what plan they are going to come up with for me,” Kapoor shared in the video.

He also said that more than working out, it is important to eat right. He concluded the video by saying, “I think diet is more important than working out sometimes. Food is not for taste, but it’s for you to build your strength and stamina.”

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Raj Mehta film JugJugg Jeeyo. He was cast opposite Neetu Kapoor in the family drama. He will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s crime drama Animal, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.