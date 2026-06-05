Anil Kapoor says the joy of being on set has been ‘completely sucked out’

Anil Kapoor, who has spent over four decades in the film industry, recently revealed that he no longer enjoys being on film sets the way he once did. He made the remark during a recent episode of filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan’s cooking vlog, which featured Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur.

‘Joy of being on a set is missing’

The discussion began with Farah Khan and David Dhawan talking about actors who would often arrive late on set. While acknowledging the delays, David said working with them was still a rewarding experience. It was then that Farah recalled what Anil had told her about the changing atmosphere on film sets. “Anil told me, ‘Farah abhi main sets pe jaata hoon naa, voh joy is missing of being on set. Voh pura joy suck karlia hai’ (Farah, these days when I go to film sets, that joy of being on a set is missing. All of that joy has been completely sucked out).”