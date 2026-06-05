Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Anil Kapoor says the joy of being on set has been ‘completely sucked out’
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently recalled what actor Anil Kapoor had told her about the changing atmosphere on film sets.
Anil Kapoor, who has spent over four decades in the film industry, recently revealed that he no longer enjoys being on film sets the way he once did. He made the remark during a recent episode of filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan’s cooking vlog, which featured Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur.
‘Joy of being on a set is missing’
The discussion began with Farah Khan and David Dhawan talking about actors who would often arrive late on set. While acknowledging the delays, David said working with them was still a rewarding experience. It was then that Farah recalled what Anil had told her about the changing atmosphere on film sets. “Anil told me, ‘Farah abhi main sets pe jaata hoon naa, voh joy is missing of being on set. Voh pura joy suck karlia hai’ (Farah, these days when I go to film sets, that joy of being on a set is missing. All of that joy has been completely sucked out).”
Also Read | ‘Not okay with sexualising someone’: What Janhvi Kapoor said before Peddi
Responding to the remark, David reflected on his experience of working with some of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars. “I have worked with these people, they are great. Salman, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor, bhale hi late atae the, par jab voh shot dete the toh insaan khush hoke ghar jaata tha. Kahin bhi kaam karlete the inke saath. Location ka dikkat ho raha hai? Koi nahi yahan karlete hain (Yes, they may have arrived late at times, but when they gave a shot, everyone went home happy. You could work with them anywhere. If there was a problem with the location, they would simply say, ‘No problem, let’s do it here instead’).”
On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Subedaar. David Dhawan’s latest directorial, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, released this Friday. Farah Khan, meanwhile, continues to focus on her popular YouTube channel and is reportedly preparing for a return to direction with a film headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05