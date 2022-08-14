scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Anil Kapoor remembers business tycoon Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: ‘Was a dear friend and well-wisher of Sonam, Rhea’

Anil Kapoor mourned Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's sad demise and paid a heartfelt social media tribute to the late businessman.

August 14, 2022 5:54:55 pm
Indian stock market’s ‘big bull’ Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s death on August 14 came as a shocker to people from every industry. The veteran stock market investor was only 62 years old when he breathed his last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital today. According to reports, Jhunjhunwala was ill from a few days and the cause of the death is still not known.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and posted a photo of Jhunjhunwala speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recalling his dear friend, Anil wrote, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwalla was a dear friend, always been a well wisher of my family…specially my daughters Sonam and Rhea .. a visionary and a true Indian patriot .. loved films and music .. we will miss him dearly.”

Jhunjhunwala was also closely associated with Bollywood. In 2012, he produced the film English-Vinglish starring Sridevi. After the success of English-Vinglish, he produced two more films, Shamitabh and Ki & Ka. 

The ace investor was raised in Bombay, where his father was an income tax commissioner. After completing his studies at Sydenham College, he applied to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. In 1985, he made his first investment, which was worth Rs 5,000. This investment rose to 11,000 crore by the year 2018.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s last rites will be performed at Banganga crematorium in Mumbai at 5:30 pm today.

