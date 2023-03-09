Anil Kapoor says he has lost his ‘younger brother’ Satish Kaushik: ‘The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy’

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram on Thursday to mourn the demise of his friend, actor Satish Kaushik. Satish passed away at 66 in Gurugram. Anil shared a series of photos featuring him, Satish and Anupam Kher and penned an emotional message.

He wrote, “The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy…the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon… I love you Satish ♥️” The trio of Anil, Anupam and Satish featured in various films across the 1980s and 1990s.

Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik worked together as actors in films like Woh 7 Din, Mr India, Ram Lakhan, Jamai Raja among others. Satish directed Anil in various films including Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Badhaai Ho Badhaai.

Earlier today, Anupam Kher told ANI, “He was an unbelievable, brilliant actor. Both of us come from lower-class families & reached this stage through sheer hard work…He was fantastic, touched people’s lives. It’ll be difficult for me to deal with this loss.”

He also took to social media and wrote, “I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’ But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!.”