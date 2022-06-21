Anil Kapoor says Jackie Shroff is ‘jealous’ of him: ‘Sab jalte hain yaar’

Anil Kapoor has been aggressively promoting his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo with co-stars Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. And in one of the recent interviews, his co-stars mimicked some of his dialogues.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Anil looked visibly embarrassed as his co-stars copied some of his actions and later said that they were doing this because they were in awe of him. “It’s just humour. I just do it to create a good atmosphere on the set,” Anil said.

When the interviewer quoted one of Jackie Shroff’s interviews where the actor said that Anil Kapoor switches off the AC of the car so he can sweat, Anil said, “Yeh sab bakwas hai. They are all jealous of me. Sab jalte hain yaar. (What nonsense. They are all jealous of me.)” When Neetu asked, “Paseene se kya hota hai? (What is the purpose of sweating in the car?)’, Anil said, “Kuch nahi yaar, folklore bana dia hai. Exaggeration hai. (Nothing. They have turned it into folklore. It is exaggeration.)”

The actor then said that while everyone keeps repeating how hard he works, there are many other actors in the world who work much harder than him. He said, “To be honest with you, there are millions of actors all over the world who work 10,000 times harder than me.” When asked about the most hard-working actors in the Hindi film industry, Anil said, “I think Ranbir, Ranveer, they put in a lot of work.”

Anil Kapoor’s upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta, is set to release in theatres on June 24.