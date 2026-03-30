Anil Kapoor says his ‘heart is full’ as Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome second child: ‘Welcome to a lifetime of love’

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently became a grandfather again and took to social media to celebrate the same. Anil’s daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor, along with husband Anand Ahuja, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29.

Expressing his happiness about becoming a grandfather again, Anil wrote on Instagram, “And just like that… my heart has grown even bigger.❤️ Welcome to the world, my little one, you are already so deeply loved. Vayu, you’re a big brother now… and I know you’ll be amazing.💫 Thank you, Sonam and Anand…Nana’s heart is full. Welcome to the madness, my baby-welcome to a lifetime of love.” Many Bollywood celebrities congratulated Sonam, including Shilpa Shetty, Maheep Kapoor and Anupam Kher.