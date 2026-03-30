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Anil Kapoor says his ‘heart is full’ as Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome second child: ‘Welcome to a lifetime of love’
Anil Kapoor’s daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor, along with husband Anand Ahuja, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29.
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently became a grandfather again and took to social media to celebrate the same. Anil’s daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor, along with husband Anand Ahuja, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29.
Expressing his happiness about becoming a grandfather again, Anil wrote on Instagram, “And just like that… my heart has grown even bigger.❤️ Welcome to the world, my little one, you are already so deeply loved. Vayu, you’re a big brother now… and I know you’ll be amazing.💫 Thank you, Sonam and Anand…Nana’s heart is full. Welcome to the madness, my baby-welcome to a lifetime of love.” Many Bollywood celebrities congratulated Sonam, including Shilpa Shetty, Maheep Kapoor and Anupam Kher.
Earlier today, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared the news of welcoming their baby boy on Instagram. She wrote, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026.”
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She added, “Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu.”
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Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in August 2022 and named him Vayu.
On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the action film Subedaar. He has Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha in the pipeline. He will also star in Shah Rukh Khan’s next highly anticipated film King, which also features Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.
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