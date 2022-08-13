scorecardresearch
Anil Kapoor says he was ‘destined’ to be a part of Taal after replacing Govinda in the lead role

Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Taal was released in the theaters in 1999. The film was helmed by Subhash Ghai, and was originally supposed to star Govinda.

August 13, 2022
anil kapoor taalAnil Kapoor in a still from Taal. (Photo: Anil Kapoor/Twitter)

Over two decades ago, filmmaker Subhash Ghai gave fans of romance films a treat with Taal. The film saw the coming together of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor for the first time. Akshaye Khanna played a pivotal role in the film, which revolved around a love triangle. The film’s soundtrack by AR Rahman is still counted among the best that Bollywood has created.

As the film completes 23 years of its release today, actor Anil Kapoor remembered how he was “destined” to be a part of Taal as the role that he played in the movie was earlier offered to Govinda.

Aishwarya Rai played Mansi, a singer from a small town in Himachal Pradesh, who gets famous after she is discovered by Anil Kapoor’s Vikrant in the big city. Vikrant was shown to be a sharp businessman who only cared about selling his cassettes and albums.

“23 years of Taal! I will forever be grateful to have been a part of this iconic movie. In many ways, I was destined to do it, as my role was first offered to Govinda but ultimately came to me,” Anil wrote on Twitter, while adding that director Danny Boyle offered him a role in Slumdog Millionaire after watching him in Taal.

He added, “It was Taal that Danny Boyle saw and my performance in it that made him offer me Slumdog Millionaire, I thank my lucky stars for the love and support of the phenomenally talented showman #SubhashGhai saab and for 4 hugely successful milestone films with him!” The filmmaker-actor duo also worked together in films such as Ram Lakhan, Karma, and Meri Jung.

Govinda had rejected the offer to play Vikrant in Taal as he felt the audience won’t accept him in such a role. At the time, he was at the peak of his career thanks to a string of comedy hits.

In an interview with Film Companion, Govinda had said, “Jis waqt maine woh film (Devdas) refuse ki thi, uss waqt maine Taal bhi refuse ki thi. Yeh do jo hai desh ke mahaan shaksiyaton mein se character hai. Parantu main uss waqt top pe thaa aur mujhe aisa lagaa pataa nahi accept hounga kya (I refused Devdas and Taal at the same time. The characters of these two films became quite popular. But at that time I was at the top and I thought about whether the audience will accept me in such roles or not).”

Released in 1999, Taal was Subhash Ghai’s last successful film. Anil Kapoor was last seen in the hit JugJugg Jeeyo.

