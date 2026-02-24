Anil Kapoor says he still asks for pocket money from wife: ‘No one is my fan at home’

At the trailer launch of Subedaar, Anil Kapoor spoke about working with Suresh Triveni and revealed that no one at home is his fan.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 04:23 PM IST
Anil KapoorAnil Kapoor's Subedaar will stream on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Instagram: Anil Kapoor)
Make us preferred source on Google

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is all set to star in Amazon Prime Video film Subedaar also starring Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Radhika Madan, Aditya Rawal and Faisal Malik, among others. The trailer of the film, directed by Suresh Triveni, was released on Monday. During the trailer launch, Anil was asked about working with Triveni, who had earlier turned down some promising scripts produced by the actor’s daughter, Rhea Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor says he doesn’t hold grudges

When asked if he ever considered saying no to Suresh Triveni as payback, Anil Kapoor dismissed the idea of holding grudges. “I feel in our profession, if you have any resentment, you should channel it into your work, that’s where it belongs. There’s no point taking it out on people. If someone has betrayed or hurt you, just focus on your work. Everything falls into place. Honestly, I don’t think resentment should exist at all — just forgive and forget,” he said.

Anil also clarified that he maintains a clear boundary when it comes to his children’s professional lives. “I never interfere in my children’s work. I didn’t call Suresh. I told Rhea, ‘If you want to call him, go ahead. If you don’t, that’s your choice.’ That’s their equation. All my children are very idealistic and independent, even more than I am,” he added.

Anil Kapoor says no one in his family is his fan

In a lighter moment, Anil Kapoor joked that no one in his family is particularly star-struck by him.

“No one is my fan at my home. As I was leaving home today, I told my wife I was heading for a trailer launch. She asked, ‘Which film?’ She has no idea what’s happening in my professional life — and that’s the kind of family I come from. They treat me exactly the same. Sometimes I even ask for Rs 10,000–15,000 in cash before heading to a shoot,” he quipped.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia admits that despite making ‘a lot of money’, actors in real danger of ending up with nothing: ‘If you don’t multiply it…’

Anil on his association with his directors

Anil Kapoor said that he values long-standing relationships in the industry and has remained friends with most filmmakers he has worked with over the years.

Story continues below this ad

“I spoke to N. Chandra just yesterday. There isn’t a filmmaker I’ve worked with who isn’t still a friend today,” he said.

The actor also showcased his camaraderie with directors. Joking about not being part of Dhamaal 4, he mimicked a playful chat with director Indra Kumar: “Arre Indu, what happened? You didn’t cast me in Dhamaal 4? It’s okay, no problem — did Ajay say no? That’s how it usually goes between us.” he quipped.

About Subedaar

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar features Anil Kapoor as Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier adjusting to life beyond the battlefield while grappling with crime, corruption, and personal challenges in India’s heartland.

The trailer opens with Saurabh Shukla’s voiceover introducing Mona Singh’s powerful sand mafia leader, “Didi,” who rules multiple river banks. As her ruthless younger brother (Aditya Rawal) unleashes violence, retired soldier Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Anil Kapoor) enters the story on a mysterious protection mission, eventually serving as the brother’s driver and bodyguard. When humiliation turns into brutality, Arjun’s soldierly pride is triggered, setting the stage for a clash against a dangerous gang, with emotional stakes rising through his bond with his daughter, played by Radhika Madan.

Story continues below this ad

Subedaar will release on March 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
'Dhurandhar is disgusting': Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for a total rejection of Ranveer Singh film
Sabeer Bhatia, Dhurandhar
‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali cried someone had died after Tadap Tadap’: Ismail Darbar claims director betrayed trust twice
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Nandita Das recalls giving acting break to Javed Akhtar, he wanted to change everything in the script
Javed Akhtar
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Indian Express had previously reported that the vaccination campaign will be carried out in three cohorts. (File Photo)
Govt to launch nationwide HPV vaccination drive for girls aged 9–14 to prevent cervical cancer
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Union Cabinet approves renaming Kerala as Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Sabeer Bhatia, Dhurandhar
'Dhurandhar is disgusting': Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for a total rejection of Ranveer Singh film
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Louis Vuitton monogram
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
train, Meerut
The 58-minute revolution: A day tripper’s guide to Meerut
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: What to expect from Samsung’s next flagship
Under the hood, the Samsung S26 Ultra is expected to arrive with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.(Image for representation: X/Jay)
The 58-minute revolution: A day tripper’s guide to Meerut
train, Meerut
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments