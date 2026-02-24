Anil Kapoor says he still asks for pocket money from wife: ‘No one is my fan at home’

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is all set to star in Amazon Prime Video film Subedaar also starring Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Radhika Madan, Aditya Rawal and Faisal Malik, among others. The trailer of the film, directed by Suresh Triveni, was released on Monday. During the trailer launch, Anil was asked about working with Triveni, who had earlier turned down some promising scripts produced by the actor’s daughter, Rhea Kapoor.

When asked if he ever considered saying no to Suresh Triveni as payback, Anil Kapoor dismissed the idea of holding grudges. “I feel in our profession, if you have any resentment, you should channel it into your work, that’s where it belongs. There’s no point taking it out on people. If someone has betrayed or hurt you, just focus on your work. Everything falls into place. Honestly, I don’t think resentment should exist at all — just forgive and forget,” he said.

Anil also clarified that he maintains a clear boundary when it comes to his children’s professional lives. “I never interfere in my children’s work. I didn’t call Suresh. I told Rhea, ‘If you want to call him, go ahead. If you don’t, that’s your choice.’ That’s their equation. All my children are very idealistic and independent, even more than I am,” he added.

Anil Kapoor says no one in his family is his fan

In a lighter moment, Anil Kapoor joked that no one in his family is particularly star-struck by him.

“No one is my fan at my home. As I was leaving home today, I told my wife I was heading for a trailer launch. She asked, ‘Which film?’ She has no idea what’s happening in my professional life — and that’s the kind of family I come from. They treat me exactly the same. Sometimes I even ask for Rs 10,000–15,000 in cash before heading to a shoot,” he quipped.

Anil on his association with his directors

Anil Kapoor said that he values long-standing relationships in the industry and has remained friends with most filmmakers he has worked with over the years.

“I spoke to N. Chandra just yesterday. There isn’t a filmmaker I’ve worked with who isn’t still a friend today,” he said.

The actor also showcased his camaraderie with directors. Joking about not being part of Dhamaal 4, he mimicked a playful chat with director Indra Kumar: “Arre Indu, what happened? You didn’t cast me in Dhamaal 4? It’s okay, no problem — did Ajay say no? That’s how it usually goes between us.” he quipped.

About Subedaar

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar features Anil Kapoor as Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier adjusting to life beyond the battlefield while grappling with crime, corruption, and personal challenges in India’s heartland.

The trailer opens with Saurabh Shukla’s voiceover introducing Mona Singh’s powerful sand mafia leader, “Didi,” who rules multiple river banks. As her ruthless younger brother (Aditya Rawal) unleashes violence, retired soldier Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Anil Kapoor) enters the story on a mysterious protection mission, eventually serving as the brother’s driver and bodyguard. When humiliation turns into brutality, Arjun’s soldierly pride is triggered, setting the stage for a clash against a dangerous gang, with emotional stakes rising through his bond with his daughter, played by Radhika Madan.

Subedaar will release on March 6 on Amazon Prime Video.