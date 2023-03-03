Anil Kapoor remembers stealing Jackie Shroff’s trousers during Virasat shoot, one life lesson he learnt from Tom Cruise

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently opened up about his habit of stealing other people’s clothes. The actor claimed that he wore his physiotherapist’s shorts in the Disney+Hotstar show The Night Manager and 25 years ago, took Jackie Shroff’s trousers for Priyadarshan’s film Virasat.

In a latest interview, Kapoor shared that he is not hesitant about ‘requesting’ someone for their clothes when he likes them. Narrating one of such instances, he told Sucharita Tyagi, “The trousers which I wore in Virasat, they are of Jackie Shroff. He was wearing these trousers and I liked them. I told him I want to wear it and he sent it to me the next day. Since then I have not returned those trousers to him, despite him asking for it several times. Once we went for a show, I gave it back to him, then asked people to take it back. I have that photo also.”

Kapoor also didn’t shy away from revealing that he even takes things from the wardrobe of his two daughters, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. “These days there are these unisex clothes and we wear each other’s clothes,” he said.

Amrish Puri and Anil Kapoor in Virasat. (Express archive photo) Amrish Puri and Anil Kapoor in Virasat. (Express archive photo)

Anil Kapoor enjoys a fan following in the global arena. He has starred in some popular Hollywood films like Slumdog Millionaire and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. After working with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Tom Cruise, he has learnt to be respectful towards everyone in the media. He recalled how Cruise obliged for a byte to every media reporter who had come to attend the promotional event of their film Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol in India.

Commenting on how he puts a lot of effort in even his virtual interviews since “everyone is the same” for him, Kapoor said, “This is what I learnt from Tom Cruise. When he came to India, he said I have to speak to everyone, it’s my film and it has to reach everybody, I can’t differentiate between any of them.”

He added that Cruise went to every reporter who wanted his byte, and even obliged their request of saying “Jhakaas”. But Kapoor shared that Cruise was particular about a few reporters as “they had done their research.” He said, “Look at the kind of work he (Cruise) has done constantly for 30-40-50 years, you can’t ask him random questions.”

Kapoor has imbibed this habit of Cruise and credited him for making “equally respectful towards everybody.”

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar show The Night Manager, along with Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Roy Kapur. He has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter and Sandeep Reddy Wanga’s Animal in the pipeline now.