Anil Kapoor reprimands Varun Dhawan for saying most scripts are bad: ‘You have to be kind, give respect’

Actor Varun Dhawan disagreed with his contemporary Dulquer Salmaan, who said that there is ‘great writing’ across industries. Both actors appeared alongside industry stalwarts at a roundtable interview conducted by Film Companion, and discussed, among many other topics, the issues plaguing the Hindi film industry.

Varun said that to get to the good material, actors like himself have to weed through the bad scripts. But his comments about the state of writing in the Hindi film industry were met with disapproval by veteran star Anil Kapoor, who was also a part of the discussion.

Varun said, “I actually want to ask, after a while, after hearing so many scripts, how do you… To get to the good ones you have to hear a lot of bad ones, at some point, after hearing bad scripts, don’t you feel genuine anger? Because puri sunni padti hai (You have to sit through the whole thing).”

Ayushmann Khurrana said that he ‘zones out’ during such narrations, and Dulquer said that he knows within ‘the first 10 minutes’ if the script is any good. But Anil Kapoor had a different take. He said, “Varun, it’s a part of our job. You have to accept it, and be kind to the person who has come to narrate it to you. It’s okay if you zone out, but you have to give that respect. I know it’s a tough thing, it’s very exhausting, it’s very tiring, but kya karein. If you don’t, then you might miss out on something.”

This year, Anil and Varun starred together in the romantic drama JugJugg Jeeyo, which was released to positive reviews and moderate box office success. Varun said in the same interview that while the film did ‘extraordinarily well’ in high-end multiplexes, it couldn’t attract an audience in the single screens. “Somewhere, even the director feels this and Karan feels this, but we couldn’t get the single screens… There was a miss.”