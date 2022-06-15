Anil Kapoor recalls his humble upbringing, breaks down on Superstar Singer 2: ‘My mother used to…’

Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani will be seen in the upcoming episode of Sony TV’s singing reality show Superstar Singer 2. The trio will promote their upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo on the show. During the show, a performance will leave Anil teary-eyed.

A video shared by Sony TV on their Twitter handle shows contestant Mani performing “Kya Hua Tera Wada”. The young boy won over the audience, judges and guests with his simplicity. After he walked on to the stage with his mother, Anil shared how the mother-son duo made him recall his own childhood.

Anil Kapoor broke down while talking to Mani. He said, “Mani ko dekh kar, unki mata ji ko dekh kar, mujhe mera bachpan yaad aagaya. Wo machine yaad aagayi. Sewing machine thi, haath se bhi chalti thi, paanv se bhi chalti thi. Jis tarah aap ye pant aur shirt banati hai, mere liye bhi meri mummy banati thi. Aaj main yaha baitha hoon. Aap bhi bohot bade banoge. (Mani and his mother have taken me back to my childhood. They have made me recall the machine (sewing machine) we used to own. It used to work with the hands as well as the legs. The way you have made this shirt for him, my mother also used to make clothes for me. And today, I am here. You will also become a big man in the future.)”

As soon as he ended his statement, Mani ran to hug Anil. Soon, Varun and Kiara also hugged the veteran actor.

Jugjugg Jeeyo features Anil Kapoor as Varun Dhawan’s father Bheem. The comedy-drama revolves around the father and son’s imperfect relationship with their spouses, played by Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, respectively. The film also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The Raj Mehta directorial will release on June 24. It is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.