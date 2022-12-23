Anil Kapoor remembers father Surinder Kapoor through an emotional post: ‘Till today everyone from film fraternity have good things to talk about him’

Actor Anil Kapoor shared an unseen throwback photo on his father’s birth anniversary today. The picture showed Anil’s father Surinder Kapoor, who was a film producer, with late legendary actor Dilip Kumar. The Thar actor also shared an interesting trivia about his father’s early days in Bollywood.

Anil, 65, revealed in the caption that his father was an assistant in the iconic 1960 film Mughal-E-Azam, which starred Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Prithviraj Kapoor and Durga Khote.

Sharing the photo, Anil Kapoor wrote, “When the great Dilip Kumar looks with so much warmth and love in his eyes for my father .. who was just an assistant in Mughal e Azam shows how much my dad was loved and respected as a human being .. till today everyone from the immediate family and all his colleagues and members of the film fraternity misses him and always have good things to talk about him which pumps my heart with pride… happy birthday papa … love you.”

The actor’s post garnered several likes and comments. Ishaan Khatter dropped heart emoticons on the post and Anil’s fans lauded his father’s work and the actor’s love and respect towards him.

Surinder Kapoor passed away in 2011 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He is remembered for bankrolling films like Pukar, Judaai, Hum Paanch, Woh Saat Din, Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and No Entry.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is expected to release in August 2023.