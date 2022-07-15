Anil Kapoor recalls his parents lived in Prithviraj Kapoor’s outhouse, says he started doing odd jobs as a teen due to dad’s ailing health

Anil Kapoor in an interview spoke about his family’s humble beginnings, and what led to him starting work as a teenager, so that his ailing father could rest. Anil is the son of film producer Surinder Kapoor, and has two brothers, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

He told Bollywood Bubble that he decided to start doing odd-jobs on the peripheries of the film industry when his father was diagnosed with heart ailments. He said, “We came to know he has heart issues. In those days heart issues were a very big thing. That was kind of a turning point, I said I have to now start working and let my dad chill. I was pretty young, 17-18 years old.

Asked about the kind of jobs he did, he continued, “I wouldn’t call them odd-jobs because I loved doing them, like waking up the actors, picking them up, fetching them from the airport, dropping them to the location, looking after them, getting them right snacks and then the tea breaks. So, all these kind of odd-jobs I did.”

He continued, “Then, of course, I was upgraded to doing a bit of shopping of hardware for the shoot, and then scouting for locations, fixing and negotiating the prices for the locations. Then I was upgraded to the casting director. I was casting director for Hum Paanch, that’s the first time my name appeared in the titles where I was mentioned as the casting director. After that, I did my course of acting. I was doing bit roles from 1977 to 1982. I did Telugu films and I did Kannada films, and then, of course, Woh Saat Din happened.”

He also spoke about the story of his family living in the garage of Prithviraj Kapoor, because of financial difficulties. He offered a slight correction. He said, “To be honest with you, I wasn’t born there. My mum and dad stayed there. It was kind of an outhouse. That was in Chembur, and from there, we moved to Tilak Nagar, which was also a small, one-room kholi, where we were almost seven-eight of us in one room.”

Anil Kapoor was most recently seen in the romantic drama JugJugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta and also starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. The film has been successful at the box office, having made over Rs 100 crore worldwide on a reported budget of Rs 85 crore. Before that, he was seen in two back-to-back Netflix films, AK vs AK and Thar.