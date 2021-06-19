Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra remember Milkha Singh: ‘Influenced by your contribution to our country’

Veteran athlete Milkha Singh, popularly known as the Flying Sikh, passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with Covid-19. His death left many in the country sad. The Indian film industry also paid its tribute to the legendary athlete who put Indian athletics on the world map. Actor Anil Kapoor remembered the time when he had visited Singh’s house in Chandigarh during the promotions of his film Dil Dhadakne Do in 2015.

Kapoor shared photos from his meeting with Milkha Singh along with the cast of Dil Dhadakne Do including actors Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Shefali Shah and Farhan Akhtar. The film’s director Zoya Akhtar was also present. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Kapoor recalled, “Milkha Singh ji welcomed us into his home and his lovely wife fed us the most unforgettable aloo parathas I’ve ever had… He truly was an incredible sportsman, phenomenal host and above all an amazing human being… will be truly & deeply missed…🙏🏻”

PeeCee also has warm memories of the late athlete. She wrote on Twitter, “Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh.”

Farhan Akhtar, who essayed the role of Milkha Singh in his biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, refuses to accept that Singh is no more. In a long post, he wrote, “A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it’s the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets it’s mind on something, just never gives up. And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man. You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky. You have touched all our lives. For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn’t, your story was as a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success. I love you with all my heart.”

Milkha Singh had tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday but his condition deteriorated on Friday evening as he developed complications, including fever and dipping oxygen saturation levels, after a bout with Covid-19.