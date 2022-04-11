Anil Kapoor on Thar: ‘The film was brought to me by Harshvarrdhan’

The father-son duo of Anil Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor will share screen space once again in Netflix movie Thar. The pair had earlier worked together in Netflix’s meta film AK vs AK.

Thar also marks Harshvarrdhan Kapoor’s debut as a producer. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Thar follows antique dealer Siddharth’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings, he crosses paths with Siddharth. Will that encounter be the only one?”

Talking about Thar, Anil Kapoor said in a statement that the movie was pitched to him by his son. He said, “Harshvarrdhan has a very unique approach and his choice of films are also very distinct. The film was brought to me by Harshvarrdhan and he was very passionate about the project and he played an integral part in this film coming together. The story strikes the perfect balance between gritty and slick, grainy and smooth, fast paced yet nuanced. It is Harshvarrdhan’s first film as producer and I could see the passion in him from the word go. Thar is an experience and I can’t wait for audiences to watch it!”

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor said Thar has been the “most educational experience” for him. “When I read Thar, I realised right away that it was unique in terms of its mood, atmosphere and tone as well as in its narrative. I was aware that I was in a situation where I’d have to preserve to get what was on the page onto screen without any compromise. With a film so ambitious, there was bound to be great learning both in front of and behind the camera for me personally. I believe that out of the few films I’ve done so far, Thar has been the most educational experience for me. We’ve tried to do something different and are excited to share it with audiences around the world with Netflix,” he said.

Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar stars Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The movie releases on Netflix on May 6.