Anil Kapoor on 26 years of Judaai, says the decision to do the film was not an easy one: ‘I still remember how nervous I was…’

Actors Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, and Sridevi’s romantic drama film Judaai turned 26 on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a couple of throwback pictures on his stories which he captioned, “The decision to do judaai was not easy one for me at the time, but I’m so glad that I chose to do it! I was paired with two beautiful leading ladies – Sri and Urmila and I still remember how nervous I was, dancing with Sri Ji and Urmila as they both are such incredible dancers! 26 years later today, when I think about the film and all the memories I made I always have a smile on my face!” In the pictures, Anil could be seen posing with Urmila, Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.