scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Anil Kapoor on 26 years of Judaai, says the decision to do the film was not an easy one: ‘I still remember how nervous I was…’

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and reminisced as his film Judaai, which starred Urmila Mathondkar and Sridevi, turned 26.

judaai srideviJudaai released 26 years ago.
Listen to this article
Anil Kapoor on 26 years of Judaai, says the decision to do the film was not an easy one: ‘I still remember how nervous I was…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actors Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, and Sridevi’s romantic drama film Judaai turned 26 on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a couple of throwback pictures on his stories which he captioned, “The decision to do judaai was not easy one for me at the time, but I’m so glad that I chose to do it! I was paired with two beautiful leading ladies – Sri and Urmila and I still remember how nervous I was, dancing with Sri Ji and Urmila as they both are such incredible dancers! 26 years later today, when I think about the film and all the memories I made I always have a smile on my face!” In the pictures, Anil could be seen posing with Urmila, Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

Also Read |Anil Kapoor on web series debut: ‘After working for many years, it has become tougher to excite the audience’

Helmed by Raj Kanwar, the film was released in the year 1996 and received massive responses from the fans. Meanwhile, Anil was recently seen in the action thriller series ‘The Night Manager’ alongside actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the series also starred Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read
shah rukh khan
When Shah Rukh Khan said 'India has no religion': 'If you start saying on...
Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah has friends who've told him that his community is 'not w...
madhuri dixit sriram nene
Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage to Sriram Nene, says it was 'tough...
Sharmila Tagore cries 'profusely' at Gulmohar screening, says 'this young...

He will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 21:15 IST
Next Story

Sexual offences against children: Delhi HC upholds trial court’s order allowing German national’s extradition

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar
Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close