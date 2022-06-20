scorecardresearch
Jugjugg Jeeyo stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor dance their heart out to Rishi Kapoor’s song. Watch video

Anil KapoorAnil Kapoor promoted his upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo in New Delhi. (Photo: Ramesh Bala/Twitter, Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

There is a reason why Anil Kapoor is known as one of the most energetic stars. During the Delhi promotions of his upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo, Anil lived up to his label and how!

The actor got on to the stage and performed on Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s iconic romantic number “Ek Main Aur Ek Tu” from their hit movie Khel Khel Mein.

Later, even Neetu joined the excited Anil on stage as they matched steps to the song crooned by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar.

Post his duet performance, Anil Kapoor grooved to his popular Ram Lakhan track “One Two ka Four”. His castmates Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul also danced to the song.

Fans were delighted to see Anil dance his heart out, as one of them commented, “Is it Anil Kapoor Sir? Still looks like he’s 40. Still so young. 65 is only a number. So energetic.”

Anil Kapoor has been promoting family entertainer Jugjugg Jeeyo across the country, with cast members Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul. The Raj Mehta directorial will release in cinemas on June 24.

