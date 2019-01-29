Anil Kapoor: Have not earned much money but my goodwill is solid

Anil Kapoor continues to stay relevant even after 30 years in Bollywood, and the actor credits it to the relationships he has forged with industry insiders.

Anil has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Total Dhamaal up for release this year. He also has the Abhinav Bindra biopic with son Harshvardhan Kapoor in his kitty.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga sees Anil Kapoor join hands again with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It is their third collaboration after Parinda (1989) and 1942: A Love Story (1994).

At the film’s press conference, Kapoor spoke about his association with Chopra. He said, “I have worked with Vinod in two films before and it doesn’t feel it has been so many years. We have been in touch with each other. I have attended the premiere of his films even if I am not in it.”

“Like other heroes, maybe I haven’t earned that much money nor do I have as much money as Vinod, but my goodwill is solid. So it felt very nice when I heard the story and now I am honoured to be a part of this film,” the actor added.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will also see Anil Kapoor sharing screen space with daughter Sonam Kapoor for the first time. They play a father-daughter duo in the romantic drama, which is the directorial debut of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister Shelly Chopra Dhar.

Anil revealed he had been wanting to work with Sonam for a long time but did not come across any good scripts until this film came their way.

“We never really got a script before this one to inspire us to work together in a film. When I heard the script, I instantly said yes. Sonam teaches me everything. She is so brilliant, honest, full of love, generosity, grace, dignity and intelligence. So I keep taking these things from her. I am being honest,” he said.

Another reason for the longevity is the actor’s ability to listen and observe.

“It is very important to learn from youngsters. When Rajkummar (Rao) talks, I observe him and learn. I think one of the reasons for my longevity is that I am a good listener. I listen to people. I observe and take in all the good things,” Anil Kapoor said.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, releases on February 1.