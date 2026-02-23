Subedaar trailer: Anil Kapoor takes on sand mafia led by Mona Singh, says ‘I can take a bullet, but not disrespect’

Amazon Prime Video’s original film Subedaar is all set to release on March 5. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Radhika Madan and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 09:16 PM IST
Subedaar trailerSubedaar is all set to release on March 5. (Photo: Prime Video/YouTube)
After The Night Manager, Anil Kapoor has reunited with Amazon Prime Video for its upcoming original film Subedaar. The makers unveiled the trailer on Monday, offering a gripping glimpse into the intense drama. The film also stars Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Radhika Madan, Aditya Rawal and Faisal Malik, among others.

The trailer opens with Saurabh Shukla’s ominous voiceover: “Do you see these banks of River Kokh? Didi controls five such river banks.” The visuals quickly shift to sweeping shots of sand, hinting at a backdrop rooted in the sand mafia. The “Didi” in question is Mona Singh, whose character is introduced as a powerful and feared figure.

“My father taught me only one thing — once fear is gone, the game is over,” she declares, establishing her authority.

The next threat emerges in the form of Aditya Rawal, who plays Didi’s younger brother — a volatile and ruthless psychopath. His character is shown celebrating after every kill and threatening to bury his enemies in sand, even running jeeps over their heads.

The narrative then shifts to introduce Saurabh Shukla’s character and Anil Kapoor, who presents himself as Subedaar Arjun Maurya — retired. He is brought in on a mission to protect someone, though the details remain under wraps.

Adding intrigue, Panchayat fame Faisal Malik is seen questioning, “Can he protect himself?”

Soon, Anil Kapoor’s character is revealed to be serving as the bodyguard and driver to Didi’s brother. However, the story takes a sharp turn when Rawal’s character provokes and humiliates him, even having him brutally assaulted.

In a powerful moment, Anil declares, “I am a soldier. I can take a bullet to the chest, but not disrespect.”

Saurabh Shukla’s character warns him, “They are not small hooligans — this is a gang.” Radhika Madan appears as Anil’s daughter, as the trailer escalates into a series of violent confrontations and emotional stakes.

Directed by Suresh Tiwari, Subedaar is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni. The film is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 5.

