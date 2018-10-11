Anil Kapoor credits Subhash Ghai’s Meri Jung for changing his life

Anil Kapoor tweeted that it was the Subhash Ghat film Meri Jung that changed his life.

Actor Anil Kapoor says it was the 1985 film Meri Jung which changed his life. Anil on Thursday took to Twitter to thank veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Subhash Ghai for giving him the opportunity to work in the film.

His tweet read, “Do you remember the exact moment your life changed? That for me was when I signed #MeriJung! This movie led to me marrying my wife & embarking on an incredible journey! Thanks @Javedakhtarjadu for believing in me & @SubhashGhai1 for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime!”

The film revolves around two characters Thakral and Deepak. Thakral prosecutes Deepak, even though he is aware of his innocence. The film also starred stars Meenakshi Sheshadri, Nutan, Amrish Puri and Javed Jaffrey.

Anil Kapoor, who was last seen on screen in Fanney Khan, will next be seen in Total Dhamaal and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

