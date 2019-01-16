Toggle Menu
Anil Kapoor on meeting PM Narendra Modi: His charisma is infectious

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to share his picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kapoor shared that he had an inspiring conversation with the PM.

Anil Kapoor met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi. (Source: Anil Kapoor/Twitter)

Actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The 62-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news.

“I had the opportunity to meet our h’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji today and I stand humbled and inspired in the wake of our conversation. His vision and his charisma are infectious and I’m grateful for the chance to have witnessed it in person,” Kapoor tweeted alongside a photograph with the Prime Minister.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor.

PM Modi met with Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ekta Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and others a few weeks ago. The group also clicked a selfie.

